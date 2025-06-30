/Top 10 world’s most expensive coffees: Would you pay THIS much?

Coffee is one of the most loved drinks in the world and is enjoyed by millions of people every day. According to the World Population Review, it is the second most traded product globally, after oil. For many, coffee is more than just a drink it’s part of their daily routine. But beyond regular instant coffee or lattes, there is a world of rare and expensive coffee that is made using unique beans and special methods.

In a small but growing market, some coffees sell for hundreds of dollars per pound. These rare types are pricey because they are hard to find, difficult to harvest and have very distinct flavors.

World’s 10 most expensive coffees

1. Black Ivory Coffee – Up to $500 per pound

From the hills of Thailand, this coffee is made using a surprising process. Elephants eat the coffee beans which are then collected from their waste. This process is said to reduce bitterness and give the coffee a smooth and chocolate like flavor.

2. Finca El Injerto – Up to $500 per pound

Grown in the volcanic soil of Guatemala, this coffee is known for its tiny beans packed with strong flavor. The beans are washed with spring water and dried in the sun. The result is a clean taste with hints of apple, tangerine and apricot. It is sold in auctions to high end buyers.

3. Hacienda La Esmeralda – Up to $350 per pound

This coffee comes from Panama’s Boquete region and grows under guava trees. Its most famous variety, Gesha has floral and fruity notes like jasmine, bergamot and peach. Its high quality and limited supply make it highly valued.

4. Kopi Luwak – Up to $300 per pound

One of the most talked about coffees online, Kopi Luwak is from Indonesia. Civet cats eat the beans and after the digestion the beans are collected. This natural process is believed to lower the coffee’s acidity and boost its flavor.

5. Saint Helena Coffee – Up to $79 per pound

Grown on the remote island of Saint Helena, this coffee comes from rich volcanic soil. It has a wine like acidity with flavors of citrus and caramel. The small scale production and hard to reach location add to its high price.

6. Molokai Coffee – Up to $51 per pound

Made on Hawaii’s Molokai island, this coffee grows in volcanic soil and is nurtured on small farms. It has a mild, nutty taste with tropical fruit notes. Limited amounts and its unique island origin make it a rare U.S. coffee.

7. Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee – Up to $50 per pound

Known as the ‘champagne of coffee,’ this variety is grown high up in Jamaica’s mountains. It’s known for its smooth texture, mild flavor and no bitterness. It is especially popular in Japan and is one of the world’s most famous premium coffees.

8. Fazenda Santa Ines – Up to $50 per pound

This Brazilian coffee is grown without chemicals in nutrient rich soil. It has a naturally sweet flavor with berry and caramel notes. Its careful and eco-friendly farming has won awards in global coffee contests.

9. El Salvador Los Planes – Up to $35 per pound

Known for its bright rich flavor, this coffee features tastes of tangerine, caramel and spice. It was loved by specialty coffee fans for its balance and smooth finish.

10. Starbucks Reserve Rwanda Blue Bourbon – Around $30 per pound