Top 10 world news: Zelensky survives accident, Federer announces retirement, and more

As per a statement posted on Facebook, "In Kyiv, a passenger car collided with the car of the President of Ukraine and escort vehicles. Medics accompanying the President provided the driver of the passenger car with emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance." In other news, Having dealt with injuries and health complications over the course of the last three years seemingly promptedRoger Federer's decision to ride off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 'not seriously hurt' after car accident

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not receive "serious injuries" after his car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

'I know my body's limits'- Roger Federer announces shock retirement after Laver Cup

Roger Federer, who is hailed as one of the greatest players ever to step onto the tennis court, dropped a bombshell on fans on Thursday, revealing that he has decided to bow out of active competition for good. He further admitted that the Laver Cup would be his swansong as far as professional tennis is concerned.

How Russia's President Putin escaped five assassination attempts

There have been many attempts to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin, a contentious political figure, if claims are to be believed.

South Korea issues arrest warrant for Terra Luna founder on charges of 'cryptocrash'

Do Kwon, who co-founded the business that created the cryptocurrencies Terra Luna and TerraUSD, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a South Korean court.

Message to Beijing? Hong Kongers come out in large numbers for Queen Elizabeth

Hong Kongers have been coming out in large numbers to pay tribute to British Queen Elizabeth who passed away on September 8. This is being touted to be biggest display of affection for the monarch outside UK and in former British colonies. The city has seen long queues and piles of flowers, even British and colonial flags as people thronged to honour the Queen from a monarchy that no longer rules the city.

Ethereum completes 'Merge' upgrade, aims at cutting energy use by 99 per cent

The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its latest update – Ethereum Merge — which will allow it to use 99.95 per cent less energy, co-founder Vitalik Buterin announced on Thursday.

Biden announces $900 million for funding EV charging units across the US

United States President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the United States (US) has approved the first $900 million in funding for the construction of Electric Vehicles (EV) charging stations in 35 states as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed in November, as per the White House.

Hungary tightens abortion law by implementing 'foetal heartbeat' rule

The abortion laws in Hungary are on the verge of a major shift as the far-right prime minister Viktor Orban passed a new decree which is due to be implemented on Thursday. According to the new regulations, women seeking an abortion will be asked to "listen to the heartbeat” of the unborn child before going forward with the process. “Nearly two-thirds of Hungarians associate the beginning of a child’s life with the first heartbeat,” stated a statement from the interior ministry according to Reuters.

World Bank provides $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia-Ukraine war

The World Bank is prepared to contribute up to $30 billion to help address the worldwide food shortages that have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has already distributed nearly $10 billion in financial relief, as per a senior bank official on Thursday.

Kyiv astronomical observatory claims UFOs hovering over Ukrainian skies

According to a recent preprint publication released by Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory in collaboration with the nation's National Academy of Science, experts in the country are looking to the skies and observing something they didn't expect: an excessive amount of Unidentified flying objects (UFO).