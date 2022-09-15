Message to Beijing? Hong Kongers come out in large numbers for Queen Elizabeth

Hong Kongers have been coming out in large numbers to pay tribute to British Queen Elizabeth who passed away on September 8. This is being touted to be biggest display of affection for the monarch outside UK and in former British colonies. The city has seen long queues and piles of flowers, even British and colonial flags as people thronged to honour the Queen from a monarchy that no longer rules the city.

Hong Kongers were seen standing in queues even in sweltering heat outside British Consulate General. Some people have been seen to be visibly upset as they laid floral tributes. They are writing in a book of condolence which will be available until Friday (September 16).

"I don't remember ever seeing Hong Kongers doing this to any leader who passed away," said Ted Hui, a former Hong Kong MP quoted by the BBC.

Hong Kong was a British colony. The Queen visited Hong Kong twice. The city, a major business hub, was handed over to China under a promise of 'One country two systems'. The civil liberties under the British rule, unavailable in mainland China were to be preserved at least for 50 years.

However, Chinese moves to assert greater control over the affairs in the city are being seen as promise unkept. Many pro-demicracy politicians have fled the city, pro-democracy media houses like Apple Daily have been forced by the authorities to shut down.

