Kyiv astronomical observatory claims UFOs hovering over Ukrainian skies

According to a recent preprint publication released by Kyiv's Main Astronomical Observatory in collaboration with the nation's National Academy of Science, experts in the country are looking to the skies and observing something they didn't expect: an excessive amount of Unidentified flying objects (UFO).

Although the Pentagon in the United States has long hinted, speculated, and warned that some UFOs may be cutting-edge military technology from foreign militaries, particularly China and Russia (though it hasn't really provided any evidence this is actually the case), the paper does not specifically address the war.

The Ukraine paper is noteworthy in particular because it not only demonstrates how science has continued to advance during the war, but also provides an explanation for these sightings.

“We see them everywhere,” the research said. “We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear.”

'Unidentified aerial phenomena I' is the title of the essay. Events are observed using data from the main astronomical observatory of the NAS in Kyiv and Vinarivka, a village south of Kyiv. The authors of the study claim that because of their interest in the topic, observatories decided to take on the task of looking for UFOs as a separate initiative.

The researchers separated the phenomenon they saw into two groups: Cosmics and Phantoms. "We note that Cosmics are luminous objects, brighter than the background of the sky. We call these ships names of birds (swift, falcon, eagle). Phantoms are dark objects, with contrast from several to about 50 per cent," the paper said.

The simple explanation would be that these are rockets, missiles, or some other weapon used in the conflict. However, the scientists say that it is "not clear" what they are.

After many encounters were documented on camera by Navy pilots, UFOs have once again gained public attention. The Pentagon responded to Congress' requests for information by stating that it has observed some odd phenomena but required more time and resources to properly investigate them. Congress granted them both, and the Pentagon activated the AARO to investigate the mysterious celestial objects.

The Pentagon's new agency needs to concentrate on UFOs that aren't "man-made," according to a recent amendment in a Senate intelligence budget report that stated that the threat of UFOs was growing "exponentially."

