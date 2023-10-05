Top 10 world news: Zelensky alleges 'Russian crime' in Ukraine, author Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize, and more

The Ukrainian prosecutor general said at least 49 people were killed, including a six-year-old boy, in a Russian strike on Thursday (Oct 5) in eastern Ukraine. In other news, Russia has signed a deal with the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia to set up a naval base on the Black Sea coast, its leader announced Thursday (Oct 5). The move comes as Moscow pulls out its Black Sea fleet from Crimea, likely because of increased missile and drone attacks from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the messaging app Telegram that Russia targeted a grocery store, describing the attack as a "brutal Russian crime". Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district, which borders Russia. In the war-battered region, Russian forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops.

Aslan Bzhania, the leader of the separatist region, said that an agreement had been signed for a permanent naval base in the Ochamchira region. "We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira district," Bzhania was quoted as saying by Izvestiya newspaper. "This is all aimed at increasing the level of defence capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this kind of interaction will continue," he said, adding, "There are also things I can't talk about."

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2023 has been awarded to a Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable,” said the award-giving body, on Thursday (Oct 5). The playwright and novelist told Reuters that the prestigious award for literature is both overwhelming and scary.

Days after drawing widespread condemnation for the recognition of a Nazi veteran in Parliament, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yet again sparked controversy and received backlash on social media after his video of winking at newly appointed Speaker Greg Fergus and biting his tongue went viral.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the tragedy that has befallen the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim. Latest tolls show that the flash floods have claimed the lives of 14 people, while 102 people remain missing. As per reports, over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the state.

New Zealand romped to a nine-wicket win in their opening contest of the World Cup against reigning champions England, courtesy of heroic hundreds from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Playing under the lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Kiwis registered a statement victory which may have brushed aside some of the bitter memories of the 2019 WC final.

A one-year-old toddler was attacked by an XL bully breed dog outside a London hotel on Monday (Oct 2). The incident occurred near the Hilton Hotel on Catherine Grove in Greenwich, after which the boy was rushed to a hospital. An eyewitness described the dog as a 'large American bully type' and warned parents regarding this breed.

More than 60 people were killed on Thursday (Oct 5) after a drone attack on a military academy in Syria’s Homs, according to the Britain-based war monitor. This comes after the Syrian defence ministry, in a statement said a drone attack on a military college during a graduation ceremony has left civilians and military personnel dead and wounded dozens more people.

The flash floods triggered by glacial lake burst has left a trail of destruction in India’s northeastern Sikkim state. More than 25,000 people are affected while 14 people are dead, with at least 100 people, including 22 army men, still missing. The Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim — a glacial lake situated in the state’s northwest at 17,000 feet — burst, unleashing a flood of water that eventually rose the water levels of Teesta River to alarming levels.