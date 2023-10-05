Russia to set up naval base in breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia

Russia has signed a deal with the breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia to set up a naval base on the Black Sea coast, its leader announced Thursday (Oct 5). The move comes as Moscow pulls out its Black Sea fleet from Crimea, likely because of increased missile and drone attacks from Ukraine.

Aslan Bzhania, the leader of the separatist region, said that an agreement had been signed for a permanent naval base in the Ochamchira region. "We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira district," Bzhania was quoted as saying by Izvestiya newspaper.

"This is all aimed at increasing the level of defence capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this kind of interaction will continue," he said, adding, "There are also things I can't talk about."

Russia’s Black Sea fleet facing challenges in Crimea

Western media, including the New York Times and the Telegraph, has widely reported challenges and threats faced by Russia’s Black Sea fleet on the Crimean peninsula.

Telegraph newspaper reported, citing British intelligence, that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”.

Russia has moved three attack submarines and two frigates from Sevastopol to other ports in Russia and Crimea, WION earlier reported citing a report by the New York Times.

Latest from Russia-Ukraine war

While Russia struggles to defend its Black Sea fleet from Ukrainian attacks and contemplates relocating it to other bases, it launched another massive drone attack early Thursday as President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Spain to rally support from Western allies at a summit of some 50 European leaders.

Ukraine claimed the country’s forces downed 24 out of 29 Iranian-made drones that Russia launched at the southern Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions.

“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners,” Zelensky posted on his telegram channel ahead of the meeting with EU leaders.