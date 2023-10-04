Russia says no plans for additional mobilisation to fight in Ukraine, 335,000 signed up so far this year

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday (Oct 3) that Moscow has no plans for an additional mobilisation of men to fight in the ongoing Ukraine war as more than 335,000 have signed up so far this year to fight in the armed forces or voluntary units.

After the Russia-Ukraine war, whihc started last year on Feb 24, Russia has been beefing up its armed forces and increasing weapon production in preparation reportedly for a long conflict.

Shoigu was shown telling top generals on state television that "there are no plans for an additional mobilisation" and "the armed forces have the necessary number of military personnel to conduct the special military operation".

He claimed that more than 50,000 Russians signed the contracts with the ministry in September alone, and over 335,000 people have started military service since the beginning of 2023.

Hailing the patriotism of those who had signed up, Shoigu said: "Since the start of the year, more than 335,000 people have entered military service under contract and in volunteer formations. In September alone, more than 50,000 citizens signed contracts."

Watch: Has Russia-Ukraine counteroffensive failed? Is winter about to halt the counteroffensive?

The figures claimed by the defence minister, show that Russia has made tremendous headway in both signing recruits and incorporating many Wagner mercenaries into "voluntary formations".

Last year in Sep, Putin ordered a "partial mobilisation" of 300,000 reservists, prompting hundreds of thousands of young men to flee Russia to avoid being sent to fight.

Putin has repeatedly said there is no need to repeat the mobilisation, which some Russian officials say was a mistake as it prompted so many to leave.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE