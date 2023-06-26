Top 10 world news: Wagner chief's first message since mutiny, Chinese spy balloons spotted over Asia & more

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in his first video message released on Monday (June 26) since his aborted mutiny, said that his rebellion was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary group and not overthrowing the Russian leadership. In other news, China’s spy balloon scandal is back in the news with reports now claiming such balloons have previously been spotted over Asia as well.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in his first video message released on Monday (June 26) since his aborted mutiny, said that his rebellion was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary group and not overthrowing the Russian leadership.

A BBC report has revealed that Japan and Taiwan have also been victims of the Chinese spy balloon programme, with Tokyo even confirming that such balloons have flown over its territory in the past and it plans to shoot them down in the future.

Conservative Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stormed back to power with a landslide victory in June 25 votes. The Greek prime minister and his New Democracy Party are widely credited for bringing economic stability to an EU laggard.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared for the first time since the Wagner mercenary group's aborted mutiny, in a Kremlin video address on Monday.

India's premier IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has denied the accusations of ‘fraud’ in its recruitment process. TCS refuted the accusations while responding to a number of media reports of a ‘bribes-for-jobs scandal’ that rocked the IT major last week.

The Wagner revolt may be over but the world has not yet stopped analysing the situation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is in its second year and things seem to be moving slowly for both sides, at least for now.

An Indian-origin doctor has been sent to jail in the UK for his role in running a dark web portal for sharing images of child sexual abuses, BBC has reported. The punishment, slapped on him on Friday last week, will see Dr Kabir Garg (33) in jail fr six years.

The trouble mounts for the Bengaluru-based ed-tech company Byju’s as it might face action over delayed provident fund (PF) payments by the EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation), reported the Indian media on Monday (June 26).

Kashmir Valley is back on the International tourism map. After decades, huge numbers of tourists from across the world are landing in Srinagar. According to the government of Jammu and Kashmir, over 15 thousand foreign tourists have visited the Kashmir Valley in the first six months of 2023.