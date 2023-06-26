Russia's Putin makes first public appearance in video address since aborted mutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared for the first time since the Wagner mercenary group's aborted mutiny in a Kremlin video address on Monday.

In the video, Putin was seen addressing a youth forum titled the "Engineers of the future" where he appreciated companies for ensuring "the stable operation" of the Russian industry "in the face of severe external challenges". Raisi extends 'full support to Putin: Kremlin Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and extended his "full support" following the Wagner group's aborted mutiny, said the Kremlin said.

"The Iranian president expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin stated. Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also called Putin and expressed his support, said the Kremlin. Ukraine recaptures Russian-occupied settlement Another formerly Russian-held settlement was recaptured by the Ukrainian forces on the southern front, said deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar on Monday.

"Defence forces returned Rivnopil under our control. Let's push on," stated the minister on her Telegram account, referring to a rural community in the Donetsk region.

A counter-offensive was launched this month by Ukraine against the Russian troops which have occupied almost a fifth of its territory in the country's southern and eastern regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted that the advance did not accelerate as fast as estimated even though more Western-supplied weapons and tanks were deployed by Ukraine. More details to follow.

