Explained | How Lukashenko emerged as key player to resolve Wagner situation

The Wagner revolt may be over but the world has noy yet stopped analysing the situation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine is its second year. Not much is happening for either side at least in recent time. Given the high-stakes gamble of Russian President Vladimir Putin still being played, the possibility of a coup woke-up even the sleepiest of international politics enthusiasts.

While it was still unclear how the situation would develop, memories of the 1991 break-up of Soviet Russia suddenly seemed not too distant. Putin, the all-powerful strongman of Russian politics and face of its international image, suddenly saw himself challenged by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner group mercenaries of which have been furthering Russian strategic causes in number of troubled regions in the world including Ukraine.

But what seemed like start of an all-out civil war wound up within a day as Prigozhin agreed to fly to Belarus and the Wagner army abandoned its armed march to Moscow.

The deal brokered by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has seen Prigozhin going into exile to Belarus while charges against him and his mercenaries have been dropped by the Russian state. The 'last dictator' of Europe Lukashenko is the first and only president of Belarus after it broke out from Soviet Russia in 1991.

He has now saved Putin from a situation he had not faced before since he took over Russia.

Hours after Prigozhin's declaration of a 'march' and Wagner's capture of Rostov-on-Don, a visibly angry Putin appeared on Russian television and called Wagner's rebellion 'a stab in the back'. He vowed to punish those responsible and appealed to Wagner fighters to put down weapons.

Russia seemed to be headed for internal war as Prigozhin said, “... no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else.”

As the verbal fight went on on traditional and social media, Lukashenko was reportedly working behind the scenes to end this crisis.

He reportedly says that he spent "the whole day" talking with the Wagner chief and "came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloodbath on the territory of Russia".

Things between Putin and Prigzhin were heated up enough for any of them to climb down. There certainly was a need for an intermediary to diffuse the tension, an intermediary with good relations with both, Putin and Prigozhin. Both, Putin and Prigozhin were compelled by politics to maintain a stern facade.

Lukashenko fit the requirement and Putin approved conversation between him and Lukashenko.

"It is notable that it wasn't Putin or any of his aides that were able to negotiate [a deal] and had to let Lukashenko do that," Peter Zalmayev, director of the Eurasian Democracy Initiative, told France 24.

According to the Kremlin, Lukashenko personally offered to negotiate peace because he "has been acquainted with Mr Prigozhin for a long time, at least 20 years".

After negotiations, it was decided that Wagner soldiers who rebelled would return to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Lukashenko was an important player with respect to Russian plans in the region already. He offered Belarus territory as a launchpad for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. He even agreed to host Russia's tactical nuclear weapons.

Just before the Ukraine war, when Russia was increasing presence of its armed forces near the border, observers and Ukrainian government itself had fixed their eyes on what was happening within the Belarusian border. It was considered to be a foregone conclusion that Belarus with side with Russia before and during the war which at that time, appeared an unimaginable event. Lukashenko and Putin, the 'authoritarian bros' Lukashenko spent years trying to keep Moscow at bay. In 2014, when Russia annexed Crimean peninsula from Ukraine, Lukashenko even refused to consider the region as part of Russia. He stalled Russian attempts to build airbase on one of Belarus' islands.

But come 2020, Lukashenko was in need of a strong international friend.

The elections in which Lukashenko claimed landslide victory were slammed as a sham internationally and people in Belarus held nationwide protests on massive scale demanding Lukashenko's ouster. The president's back was against the wall.

Putin came to Lukashenko's help and flooded Belarusian streets with Russian security officials who helped authorities crack down on the protests. Media reports suggest that to counter Belarus journalists, Russia planted pro-Kremlin propagandists to create a narrative.

The 2020 protests are widely seen as an event that made Lukashenko entirely dependent on Putin to stay in power.

Lukashenko has sought to return the favour of course. A report by ABC News says that last year, Belarus gave Russia '65,000 tonnes of ammunition, about 100 Soviet-era tanks and 20 armoured vehicles'

It is being believed that Lukashenko is pushing Belarus into Russian orbit and making it somewhat like a satellite state.

"The Kremlin will likely attempt to coerce Belarus into further integration," US think tank the Institute for the Study of War said earlier this year. The think tank was quoted by ABC News.

"Belarus may be pressured into more concessions under the rubric of defending … [it] from claimed Western military and terrorist threats."

Whether he has saved Russia from another breaking-up or simply repaid debt to Putin, this depends on how we look at the situation. But one thing is for sure, Lukashenko has etched his name in a global political event that had potential to spectacularly change almost all equations in the geopolitical arena.

