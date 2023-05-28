Top 10 world news: Wagner chief warns Kremlin, US-Saudi looking to extend Sudan ceasefire, and more

Russian top mercenary Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says he is convinced that the Kremlin is attempting to ban any coverage of him on the nation's state media and has warned officials that the move could backfire. In other news, a day before the current seven-day ceasefire between the warring Sudanese army and the paramilitary faction Rapid Support Forces (RSF) expires, the United States and Saudi Arabia are seeking an extension. Meanwhile, India has unveiled its new Parliament building that, as per the nation's PM Narendra Modi, is a symbol of aspiration for the 140 crore people of India. Finally, towards the end of today's news brief, we bring you astounding news from outer space and a story on a potential, fresh addition to your bucket list.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Sunday stated that he was convinced that senior officials in the Kremlin had prohibited any coverage of him on state media. He warned that this misleading strategy of withholding information would ultimately end up in a backlash, causing resentment among the Russian people in a matter of months.

The United States and Saudi Arabia, on Sunday (May 28) called for an extension of the seven-day ceasefire deal in Sudan, a day prior to its expiration. This comes as there was ease in heavy fighting following the implementation of the Washington and Riyadh brokered ceasefire deal between the warring Sudanese army and the paramilitary faction Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Top Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were among those detained by the police in the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday (May 28). This comes as they tried to march to the new parliament building hours after it was inaugurated.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was seen handing out cash to supporters after casting his vote in the runoff vote of the presidential election on Sunday.

The Taliban and Iranian forces exchanged heavy gunfire on the Afghan border on Saturday (May 27), killing and wounding troops, escalating tension between Kabul and Tehran amid a dispute over water rights. According

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, as his last assignment in Abuja's corridors of power, addressed the nation and defended his record on the economy. President Buhari said that he was leaving a legacy of credible and fair voting, and that the country was in a better shape since 2015.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed the delegates in the new parliament building, hours after inaugurating it amid much pomp and fanfare. PM Modi said the new parliament was a symbol of aspiration for the 140 crore people of India.

A Saudi Arabia-bound plane from Egypt’s Cairo burst one of its tyres while landing at the destination early on Sunday. The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has glimpsed the moon spraying a "huge plume" of watery vapour far into space, which researchers believe very likely contains chemical components necessary for life