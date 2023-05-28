Taliban, Iran exchange heavy gunfire on Afghan border; water rights issue escalates

The Taliban and Iranian forces exchanged heavy gunfire on the Afghan border on Saturday (May 27), killing and wounding troops while rising the escalating tensions between Kabul and Tehran amid a dispute over water rights. According to the IRNA news agency, Iran's deputy police chief Gen. Qassem Rezaei accused the Taliban of opening fire on the border of Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province and the Afghan province of Nimroz. Citing Iranian police, the IRNA said that two border guards were killed.

The agency further added the Milak border crossing with Afghanistan, a major trade route, was closed until further notice.

Iran’s police chief Gen. Ahmadreza Radan warned that Iran's border forces would decisively respond to any border trespassing and aggression and that "current authorities of Afghanistan" must be held accountable for their unmeasured and contrary actions to international principles. Afghanistan accuses Iran of shooting first The Taliban-led Afghanistan administration accused Iran of shooting first. Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor said Saturday's fighting killed two people, one each from Afghanistan and Iran, and wounded others. Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khawarazmi said that the Taliban considered dialogue to be a reasonable way for any problem, adding, "Making excuses for war and negative actions is not in the interest of any of the parties."

Saturday's fighting comes after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this month warned Afghanistan not to violate Tehran's water rights to the Helmand River.

The right to water from the river recently became a controversial issue between the two countries.

Raisi said the Taliban should ensure that Tehran's water rights of the river were based on international treaties. On Thursday, President Raisi said that the Taliban should immediately provide Iran with its share of water.

Earlier on Saturday, the Taliban’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with an Iranian envoy to Afghanistan to discuss the Helmand River water rights. The news agency IRNA acknowledged the meeting saying “that issues between the two countries will be better resolved through dialogue.”

