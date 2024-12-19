New Delhi, India

United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday (Dec 19) that Congress should get rid of the debt ceiling. Speaking to NBC News, Trump said that getting rid of the debt ceiling would be the smartest thing that Congress would do.

In other news, with the Winter Session of the Indian Parliament coming to an end soon, lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc held protests, leading to a scuffle in which two BJP MPs were injured and had to be rushed to the hospital.

US President-elect Donald Trump says Congress should get rid of debt ceiling

Indian Parliament scuffle becomes a war of words between BJP and Congress

A very difficult ordeal: Gisele Pelicot's first words after verdict in France mass rape trial

Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, who was the victim of the mass drugging-and-rape case that was orchestrated by her former husband Dominique Pelicot, gave her first reaction on Thursday (Dec 19) after 51 men, including Dominique, were found guilty in the trial.

UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder suspect agrees to return to New York for trial

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has agreed to return to New York to face charges. Mangione consented to extradition during a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday (December 19), where he was arrested last week after running from authorities for five days.

Doubt Israel will withdraw troops from Syria buffer zone, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he has doubts that Israel would withdraw its troops from the Israel-Syria border buffer zone after the situation stabilises. In a press conference, Putin also said Israel is the main beneficiary of the Assad regime's downfall in Syria. He condemned Israel's seizure of territories in Syria.

Indian oppn's impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed

Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday (Dec 19) dismissed the impeachment notice given by Indian opposition lawmakers seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Vijay Mallya says he paid double of his debt amount, claims 'entitled to relief'

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya claimed on Wednesday (Dec 18) that more than double the amount that Kingfisher was owing in the case involving its airlines has been recovered by the banks.

France mass rape trial: Who are the 51 men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot?

A French court has convicted all 51 defendants in a shocking mass rape trial that has drawn worldwide attention. The three-month trial exposed a case centred on Dominique Pelicot, who drugged his then-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, for nearly a decade, enabling dozens of men to assault her while she was unconscious. He also recorded the abuse.

BGT - Ashwin shrugs off father's ‘humiliation’ remark over shock retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement following the Gabba Test conclusion against Australia, with his father claiming ‘humiliation’ among the potential reasons behind his shock call. The ace spinner, however, quickly responded to his father’s comments, saying he is not media-trained and should be forgiven and left alone.