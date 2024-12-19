Yearender 2024 Movie Binge Guide: Top 6 Picks from OTT

As the year draws to a close, this is the perfect time to revisit some of the best content that OTT streamers had to offer us. 2024 had some amazing shows, and films that had a message, entertained us, and gave us something to ponder. Here’s our pick of some heartfelt films that were released on OTT.

Amar Singh Chamkila This is a biographical drama that delves into the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in leading roles, you can watch the film on Netflix. (Photograph:Instagram)

CTRL Ananya Panday arrived this year with this film. This is a cyber-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane in which Ananya Panday plays Nella Awasthi, a social media influencer. After finding out her partner cheated , she uses an AI application called CTRL to erase him from her digital life. Watch it on Netflix. (Photograph:Instagram)

Sector 36 A disturbing dark tale of a sociopath played by Vikrant Massey who kidnaps children and kills them after maybe indulging in cannibalism and organ trading was one of the best that OTT had to offer. It was inspired by true events, notably the 2006 Noida murders, also known as the Nithari Killings. Watch it on Netflix. (Photograph:Instagram)

Berlin Set in 1993 Delhi, Berlin tells the story of a deaf-mute man accused of being a spy. With Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles, the film delves into the murky world of espionage and political intrigue. Watch it on ZEE5. (Photograph:Instagram)

Kakuda A massive entertainer and rib-tickling comedy as the film spooks you, Kakuda was a sleeper hit. Watch it on ZEE5. (Photograph:X)