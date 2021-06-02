Top 10 world news today: US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan almost halfway complete, UN releases report on pandemic-driven poverty and more

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of June 2. Bringing an end to the longest war, spanning almost two decades, the United States has already withdrawn 30 to 44 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan. This comes in the wake of US President Joe Biden's decision to complete a 100 per cent withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks which devastated the world superpower. Meanwhile, read what US’ top disease control official, Anthony Fauci, has to say about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, while working with Donald Trump's government. Also read about a herd of elephants which has already travelled 500kms through China. This and more, below!

To read the full story, please click on the headline.

US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan 30-44 per cent complete: CENTCOM

Inching closer to US President Joe Biden's target to withdraw 100 per cent of US troops, from war-torn Afghanistan by September 11, according to the US Central Command until last month, an estimated 30 to 44 per cent of American troops have already been withdrawn.

'If the UN does not clean it': Turkey President Erdogan threatens to target refugee camps inside Iraq

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to "clean up" refugee camps inside Iraq which he alleged sheltered Kurdish militants. Referring to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) he said that the Makhmour camp is an "incubator" for militants. While talking to a state-run channel, Erdogan said, "If the United Nations does not clean it up, we will do it as a UN member,".

Isaac Herzog elected Israel president as opposition scrambles to unseat PM Netanyahu

Replacing President Reuen Rivlin, Labour veteran Isaac Herzog has been elected as Israel's new President. The election was done through a secret ballot.

Iran's key naval ship sinks in Gulf of Oman

An Iranian naval vessel, tanker 'Kharg" sank in the Gulf of Oman after efforts to put out a fire failed. According to Iran Navy reports, the crew safely disembarked.

'Will blow your mind': Fauci's emails reveal chaos, confusion during Covid

After almost a year of fighting the deadly coronavirus on behalf of the whole country, US’ top disease control official, Anthony Fauci, has opened up about his struggle in the White House with the previous administration, led by Donald Trump.

Why scientists are concerned about virus leaks at biolabs

The recent theory that COVID-19 might be the result of scientific experiments has now thrown a spotlight on the work of the world's most secure Biolabs, with many experts want tougher controls on such facilities over fears that accidental leaks could touch off the next pandemic.

Watch: Why did a herd of elephants recently travel 500 kms in China?

In China, a herd of 15 wild Asian elephants have captured national attention. Travelling 500 kilometres over the course of the last few weeks, all the while walking through forests, highways and even urban areas, they have now reached the outskirts of Kunming city in Southern Yunnan.

Covid pandemic has pushed 100 million more people into poverty, UN report reveals

In a new report, he United Nation’s International Labour Organization (ILO) talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed over 100 million people into poverty. They also warn that the crisis in labour market caused by the pandemic is not over yet.

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu. Here's what we know so far

Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) ha confirmed a 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3.

US to detail global distribution plan for 80 million vaccine doses





Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that The United States will in the next two weeks announce how the country plans to distribute 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which it has pledged globally.