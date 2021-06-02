Iran's key naval ship sinks in Gulf of Oman

One of Iran 's largest naval ships sank Wednesday after catching fire off a strategic port near the head of the Gulf

An Iranian naval vessel sank in the Gulf of Oman Wednesday after efforts to put out a fire failed, but the crew safely disembarked, the navy said.

The fleet replenishment tanker Kharg had caught fire on Tuesday near the port of Jask on the Gulf of Oman.

