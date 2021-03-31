Top 10 world news today: US human rights report lambasts China over Uighur atrocities and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 31, 2021, 07.38 PM(IST)

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

US human rights report lambasts China over Uighur atrocities

BioNTech-Pfizer say their Covid-19 vaccine has 100% efficacy in 12-15 year old

In a first, Russia registers Covid-19 vaccine for animals 

WION Exclusive: Dialogue with India only way forward, says Pak FM Qureshi

Italy expels two Russian diplomats, arrests navy captain for spying  

New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

'Kill Bill' restaurant operator suing Tokyo for hypocritical COVID-19 measures

One dead after shootout at Indonesian National Police headquarter: Reports

Fossil fuel shares drop in value compared with clean energy, think tank says

