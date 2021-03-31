Top 10 world news today: US human rights report lambasts China over Uighur atrocities and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
US human rights report lambasts China over Uighur atrocities
BioNTech-Pfizer say their Covid-19 vaccine has 100% efficacy in 12-15 year old
In a first, Russia registers Covid-19 vaccine for animals
WION Exclusive: Dialogue with India only way forward, says Pak FM Qureshi
Italy expels two Russian diplomats, arrests navy captain for spying
New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case
'Kill Bill' restaurant operator suing Tokyo for hypocritical COVID-19 measures
One dead after shootout at Indonesian National Police headquarter: Reports
Fossil fuel shares drop in value compared with clean energy, think tank says