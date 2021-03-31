One dead after shootout at Indonesian National Police headquarter: Reports

Gunshots have been heard at the Indonesian national police headquarters in the capital Jakarta, local media reported Wednesday.'

According to the local broadcaster TV One, one person was found dead at the scene.

News broadcasters showed what appeared to be a lone figure being shot before falling to the ground.

The body lay motionless afterwards, with the reports calling it an “alleged terror attack”.

The violence follows a bombing at an Indonesian church on Palm Sunday, which the United Nations condemned as a “cowardly terrorist attack” and called for the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors to be held accountable.

Indonesian officials said a recently married couple with suspected militant links used pressure cooker bombs to blow themselves up outside the Roman Catholic cathedral. The attack wounded 20 people, including four church guards, and broke windows at the church and nearby buildings in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.

(With inputs from agencies)