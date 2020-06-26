Top 10 world news today: US, Europe battle fresh coronavirus surges and more

US, Europe battle fresh coronavirus surges even as Beijing eases lockdown

Countries have been balancing the need to reopen economies shattered by coronavirus shutdowns with the need to maintain sufficient measures to prevent a feared second wave

UK teen who threw French boy off gallery balcony jailed for life

A troubled British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery was on Friday jailed for life

US House expected to pass DC statehood bill in historic vote

Washington, DC -- four decades after launching its drive for US statehood -- was poised to take a step toward becoming the 51st state as the House of Representatives on Friday is expected to approve its admission

Turkey court sentences 121 to life in coup trial

A Turkish court on Friday handed down life sentences to 121 people for taking part in the 2016 attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, state media reported

Singapore to test all above 13 with respiratory issues for COVID-19 from July 1

Singapore will start testing from July 1 all individuals aged 13 years and above with symptoms of acute respiratory infection for COVID-19 to quickly isolate the confirmed cases

Japanese startup creates internet-connected face mask for coronavirus new normal

Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an internet-connected "smart mask" -- as face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic -- that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages

One dead, six missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank at the intersection of the Lancang River and Nanban River in southwestern China's Yunnan Province early on Thursday, leaving one person dead and six missing

Trump lashes out at New York mayor, Black Lives Matter leader

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio over plans to paint a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower

Young Americans turn out to protest. Democrats hope they will vote, too

Quintez Brown took to the streets in Kentucky to join many Americans in protesting against racial injustice after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in police custody last month