Japanese startup creates internet-connected face mask for coronavirus new normal

Japanese startup Donut Robotics has developed an internet-connected “smart mask” -- as face coverings become the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic -- that can transmit messages and translate from Japanese into eight other languages.

The white plastic “c-mask” fits over standard face masks and connects via Bluetooth to a smartphone and tablet application that can transcribe speech into text messages, make calls, or amplify the mask wearer’s voice.

At about $40 per mask, Donut Robotics is aiming at a mass market that did not exist until a few months ago.

Donut Robotics’ first 5,000 c-masks will be shipped to buyers in Japan starting in September.