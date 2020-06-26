Singapore to test all above 13 with respiratory issues for COVID-19 from July 1

Singapore will start testing from July 1 all individuals aged 13 years and above with symptoms of acute respiratory infection for COVID-19 to quickly isolate the confirmed cases.

The decision by the Singapore government came as the nation witnesses a surge in the coronavirus cases.

Singapore reported 219 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, majority among the foreigners with work permit holders, taking the total infections in the country to 42,955.

The new infections include six in the community, comprising five Singaporeans or permanent residents (foreigners), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

Singapore is in phase 2 of its reopening, following a two-month-long circuit breaker period designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.