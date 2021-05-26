Top 10 world news today: US calls for transparent COVID-19 investigation, UK PM considered injecting himself with coronavirus, and more

Top 10 world news today: We bring to you the biggest headlines of May 26, 2021 in this daily newsletter. Following rising concerns over the origin of novel coronavirus and allegations of it originating out of a Wuhan laboratory, US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra has urged the WHO to ensure that the second phase of COVID-19 origin investigations must be "transparent" and "science-based". US-based top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has also alleged that, $600,000 were earmarked for Wuhan Institute of Virology from the National Institutes of Health over a period of five years to study zoonotic viruses and whether bat coronaviruses could jump onto human beings. Meanwhile, following activist Roman Protasevich's arrest on President Alexander Lukashenko's orders, exiled leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has accused Lukashenko of trying to establish a regime like North Korea in Belarus. On the science front, we bring you interesting new discoveries related to the Big Bang. Don't forget to click on the headline to read the full story!

Belarus opposition leader accuses Lukashenko of turning country into 'North Korea of Europe'

Speaking to the European Parliament via video link exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has accused President Alexander Lukashenko of turning the country into "North Korea of Europe" and demanded a series of concrete measures.

US calls for 'transparent' second phase of COVID-19 origin investigation

Amidst media reports suggesting that COVID-19 could have emerged from a laboratory in China, US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra has urged the WHO to ensure that the next phase of investigation into COVID-19's origins are more "transparent" and "science-based".

Fauci admits Wuhan lab received 'modest' funds from US amid calls for probe into Covid origins

Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus's origin, US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that the Wuhan Institute of Virology received money from the US based National Institutes of Health.

Pakistan FM Qureshi rules out providing military bases to US for operations in Afghanistan

In the Pakistani senate, Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has announced that Pakistan would not provide its military bases to the United States for future counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan and that the country will also not allow drone attacks inside Pakistan.

Afghanistan vows to ensure security of foreign missions

Following Australia's announcement to close the country's embassy in Kabul, the Afghan government says that it is committed to ensuring safety and security of foreign organisations and diplomatic missions.

Hong Kong to approve Beijing-drafted curbs on elections

Hong Kong lawmakers are approving changes to electoral laws, which drastically reduce the public's ability to elect lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

Taiwan seeks more vaccines from US amid virus surge

Witessing a surge in reported COVID-19 cases, with merely one percent people reciebing the jab, Taiwan still hasn't been able to ramp up its vaccination drive. To help increase this tally, Taiwan's government officials have requested the Biden administration for more vaccines.

Virus sceptic Boris Johnson considered injecting himself with Covid, says former aide Cummings

According to Dominic Cummings, former aide, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was reportedly so sceptical of the risks posed by COVID-19 that he was willing to inject himself with the virus.

US a top target for foreign and domestic influence operations, says new Facebook report

In a new report Facebook claims that the United States topped a list of the countries most frequently targeted by deceptive foreign influence operations using Facebook between 2017 and 2020.

Astronomers reveal what happened in first microsecond of Big Bang

Astronomers have investigated the first matter ever to be present, during the first microsecond of the Big Bang.