Top 10 world news today: US asks Israel for justification over media office destruction, UK eases Covid rules, and more

Top 10 world news today: We bring to you the biggest headlines of May 17, from the latest updates on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict which has now killed almost 200 people, to all the Covid-related stories coming in from across the globe including news from Singapore about the new variant causing more sickness among children. Today, we have a shark-related surprise for you towards the end of this newsletter and a space odyssey through the lens of a French astronaut from the International Space Station. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is now reopening its cafes and pubs, and India's daily Covid cases continue to drop. The United States is now questioning Israel's motive over the destruction of a media building in Gaza, which housed the offices of Associated Press and Al Jazeera. This and more below. Want the expanded story? Simply click on the headline.

Need justification from Israel for strikes on media outlets in Gaza: US

Amid continued fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas, US secretary of state Anthony Blinken on Monday asked Israel to provide "justification' for the strike on media building while asking for details.

New virus strain infecting children more: Singapore

Singapore government have announced new coronavirus curbs shutting down schools while warning that the new virus variant first found in India was affecting children.

UK eases coronavirus restrictions further; reopens pubs, cafes

After months of lockdown over the virus, pubs, restaurants and cafes reopened in England, Wales and parts of Scotland with cinema halls, theatres and sports venues set to open.

Malaysian teenager's fight against rape culture in schools causes backlash

A Malaysian teenager is facing major backlash for speaking out against the passivity shown towards rape culture in the country’s schools. Ain took to TikTok to point to excesses teachers take with words, especially while referring to traumatic crimes like rape.

Convalescent plasma therapy ineffective in hospitalized Covid patients: Lancet

According to the leading medical journal Lancet, convalescent plasma therapy is ineffective in the treatment of patients hospitalised with coronavirus.

Suez Canal starts dredging to extend double lane after Ever Given ship block fiasco

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has started dredging work to extend a second lane that allows for two-way traffic in a southern section of the canal near to where a giant container ship got stuck for six days in March, it said on Saturday.

Long working hours are a killer, WHO study shows

Working long hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Sharks have in-built navigation system similar to GPS. Here's how it works

Now, a new study sheds light on how the mighty creatures navigate the seas in the absence of modern technology like ours to guide them. Ever wondered what it would be like to find your way across alien territory with dangers lurking everywhere? Well, that's a regular day in a shark's life.

In Pics: French astronaut captures stunning images of Earth's marvels from International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut is making headlines for his eye-grabbing images of our beloved planet Earth taken from the International Space Station.

Watch: South Africa: Jacob Zuma corruption trial postponed to May 26