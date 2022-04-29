Top 10 world news today: Turkey stops granting residence permits to Pakistanis and more

Turkey has stopped granting residence permits to Pakistanis due to the widespread criminal activities carried out by them. China is going to meet with the country's Big Tech firms, the South China Morning Post reported, citing two sources briefed on the situation.

Click on headlines to read more

Troubled by Pakistanis' crimes, Turkey stops residence permits for them

Turkey has tightened its visa policies for Pakistani nationals just days after several of them were found complicit in the abduction of four Nepalese in Istanbul, according to local media.

Exclusive | Guyana is looking towards India as a global leader, says FM

Guyana Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Hilton Todd believes that India shares a deep bond with his country and the relationship between the two nations can be beneficial for both.

End of regulatory crackdown? China to hold symposium with Big Tech firms

The symposium has been set to assure business executives that regulators will no longer demand rectifications or impose surprise fines and will be held after the Labour Day holiday.

Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky accept invitation to attend G20 summit 2022 in Indonesia

“I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit,” PM Widodo said in his address.

European Union is redrawing bloc's energy map to overcome its reliance on Russia

A new pipeline, installed in northern Greece, will reduce the European Union's heavy reliance on Russia for natural gas.

UK’s female minister tells male MPs, 'Keep hands in your pockets'

The minister has claimed that all the women in the parliament have been a victim of these "wandering hands".

12 injured in clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque: Report

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound injured 42 people on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, following weeks of violence at the flashpoint site.

Taliban fire 50 university professors, to replace them with clerics

The Taliban have now fired fifty qualified professors at Balkh University in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, and would be hiring people they deem fit.

Two South Koreans, including army man, arrested for spying for North Korea

South Korean police in capital Seoul said on Friday (April 29) that two citizens of the country have been arrested for allegedly stealing military secrets for a suspected North Korean agent.

Panama passes bill to regulate the use and commercialisation of crypto assets

Lawmakers in Panama's National Assembly on Thursday approved a bill to regulate the use and commercialisation of crypto assets in the Central American country renowned as a hub of offshore financial services.