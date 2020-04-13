Top 10 world news today: Spain coronavirus deaths, Trump-Fauci row and more!

Donald Trump retweets post to fire top medical expert Anthony Fauci

After US's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's comments on Sunday which said that many lives could have been saved if government acted earlier, President Donald Trump retweeted a post from a Republican that called for firing Fauci.

Spain's coronavirus death toll falls to 517 in 24 hours

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 3,477 which is the lowest since March 20.

Why is Donald Trump threatening to fire his lead virus expert?

US President Donald Trump has threatened to fire his lead virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he criticised him for slow response to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

US panic buying patterns shifts from toilet paper to hair colour

The purchasing habits of US citizens have experienced a vast transformation during the period of the self-quarantine to curb coronavirus pandemic.

Julian Assange' s partner files bail plea seeking release of Wikileaks co-founder

Stella Moris, Julian Assange' s partner with whom he fathered two children while living inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, filed a bail plea in a UK court to seek the release of the Wikileaks co-founder amid growing health fears due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea reports more recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again

South Korea reported 25 new cases overall on Monday and the rise in 'reactivated' patients has raised concerns as the country seeks to stamp out infections.

Deleted pages suggest China is cracking down on academic papers pertaining to COVID-19

Reports suggest that two websites published papers and removed pages referring to new policy required for the academic papers dealing with COVID-19.

2021: No new emojis to be launched due to coronavirus pandemic

According to the company, the reason behind the delay is its heavy reliance on volunteers who are currently overwhelmed dealing with the pandemic.

Second wave of COVID-19 can 'paralyse' China, warns British intelligence

UK's spy agencies MI6 and MI5 alerted China that a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of COVID-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.

Google doodle pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare workers

Ignoring the risk to their own life, medical professionals are working relentlessly and prioritising their duty.