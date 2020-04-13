Donald Trump retweets post to fire top medical expert Anthony Fauci

After US's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's comments on Sunday which said that many lives could have been saved if government acted earlier, President Donald Trump retweeted a post from a Republican that called for firing Fauci.

The tweet by DeAnna Lorraine said: "Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives".

Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large.



"Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large," she further said, adding it's time to fire Fauci.

Fauci on Sunday, in CNN's State of the Union was asked why the US administration didn't follow the advice by him and other doctors on social distancing in Febrauary in the wake of coronavirus. "As I have said many times, we look at it from a pure health standpoint. We make a recommendation. Often, the recommendation is taken. Sometimes, it's not," Fauci said.

CNN host Jake Tapper asked Fauci if more people could have been saved in the country if social distancing measures were adopted in the country in the third-week of February, instead of mid-March.

“It’s very difficult to go back and say that,” Fauci said, adding this fact couldn't be denied.

“But what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated. But you’re right. I mean, obviously, if we had, right from the very beginning, shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then,” Fauci said.

The coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide has affected the US the most. So far, 21,489 people died in the country from COVID-19 and infections stand nearly at 555,000.