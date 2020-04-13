Why is Donald Trump threatening to fire his lead virus expert?

US President Donald Trump has threatened to fire his lead virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he criticised him for slow response to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

Trump retweeted a post calling for the government’s top infectious disease specialist to be fired after the doctor acknowledged that shutting down the country earlier could have saved lives.

The tweet, which was written by Republican DeAnna Lorraine who is running for Congress, said:

Fauci is now saying that had Trump listened to the medical experts earlier he could've saved more lives.



Fauci was telling people on February 29th that there was nothing to worry about and it posed no threat to the US public at large.



Time to #FireFauci... — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) April 12, 2020 ×

Earlier, in a television interview Fauci confirmed a New York Times report which said he and other Trump administration officials recommended the implementation of physical distancing to combat the coronavirus in February, but were rebuffed for almost a month.

Asked on why the administration did not act when he and other officials advised, Fauci said that, ''when we make a recommendation it is necessary that it will be taken up''.

More than 559,000 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the United States along with 22,115 deaths.