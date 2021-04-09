Top 10 world news today: Prince Philip dies, Ukraine refuses offensive against Russia and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
LIVE: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, dies
World leaders mourn Prince Philip's death
Ukraine's military rules out offensive against pro-Russia separatists
China vows 'necessary measures' after US blacklists its supercomputing firms
Pentagon chief Austin to visit Israel, Germany, Britain
China takes aim at overseas Uighurs, academics criticising Communist Party
Norway police fines PM Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules
Elon Musk's neuroscience startup Neuralink shows monkey playing video games via brain chip
Eleven soldiers killed in attack in Nigeria