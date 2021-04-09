Top 10 world news today: Prince Philip dies, Ukraine refuses offensive against Russia and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 09, 2021, 08.15 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Here are the top 10 news from all across the globe

LIVE: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, dies

World leaders mourn Prince Philip's death

Ukraine's military rules out offensive against pro-Russia separatists

China vows 'necessary measures' after US blacklists its supercomputing firms

Pentagon chief Austin to visit Israel, Germany, Britain

China takes aim at overseas Uighurs, academics criticising Communist Party

Norway police fines PM Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules

Elon Musk's neuroscience startup Neuralink shows monkey playing video games via brain chip

Eleven soldiers killed in attack in Nigeria

