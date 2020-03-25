Top 10 world news today: One third of humanity under lockdown, Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus and more

One third of humanity under coronavirus lockdown

India's billion-plus population went into a three-week lockdown on Wednesday, with a third of the world now under orders to stay indoors, as US politicians agreed to spend $2 trillion to counter the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus-hit Iran to ban inter city travel as death toll tops 2,000

Iran to ban inter-city travel within days, the government announced as the death toll due to coronavirus topped 2,000 Wednesday. While the number of infections rose to 27,017 after the health ministry registered new cases of 2,206 new cases of COVID-19.

Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths: Government

Spain coronavirus death toll overtook China on Wednesday with 738 new deaths reported in the country; the final number now stands at 3,434, the government said.

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

UK's Prince Charles, the first in line for the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince has "displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman at Clarence House stated.

China lifts travel restrictions in Hubei province after months of coronavirus lockdown

China lifted tough restrictions on the province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday after a months-long lockdown as the country reported no new domestic cases.

Chinese students fleeing virus-hit US pay $20,000 for seats on private jets

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, Chinese students from wealthy families are persuading their parents to pay tens of thousands of dollars for seats on private jets to get home.

Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had Covid-19 infection; urges young people to stay home

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said that she likely contracted the coronavirus.

The teen climate activist said that she had recovered after isolating herself for the last two weeks.

7.5-magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kuril Islands: USGS

A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, although there was no tsunami threat.

Benjamin Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israel parliament

Israel's parliamentary speaker, an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned Wednesday, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by an opponent of the embattled premier.

Streaming giants switch to standard definition to keep internet alive during coronavirus lockdown

Starting today, YouTube will play videos in standard definition (SD) by default for the next 30 days. As coronavirus continues to lock down the globe, streaming giants are looking for ways to cope with demand from people staying at their homes.