Spain overtakes China virus toll with 3,434 deaths: Government

Spain coronavirus death toll overtook China on Wednesday with 738 new deaths reported in the country; the final number now stands at 3,434, the government said.

The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.

There have been more than 81,200 cases of COVID-19 in China and 3,281 deaths from the virus. However, due to the strict measures including lockdown and travel restrictions, the number of cases has fallen dramatically over the last month while the rest of the world still battles with coronavirus.

However, there has been a surge in numbers of imported cases in China which has fuelled anxiety among the citizens about a possible second wave of infections outbreak as the country seems to take control of the situation.

Meanwhile, in Spain, the Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with recording 57 per cent of the total infection cases.

With the city's funeral services completely overwhelmed, Madrid officials have commandeered the Palacio de Hielo ice skating rink to serve as a temporary morgue in order to handle the surge in deaths.

The Spanish capital has also transformed part of a giant exhibition centre into a temporary field hospital with 1,500 beds and an intensive care unit which could be expanded take in up to 5,500 patients.

(With inputs from agencies)