Greta Thunberg says she 'likely' had Covid-19 infection; urges young people to stay home

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said that she likely contracted the coronavirus



The teen climate activist said that she had recovered after isolating herself for the last two weeks.

Despite having symptoms, the 17-year-old said she was not tested for Covid-19.

Thunberg urged her followers to heed warnings by health officials to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, especially in high-risk groups.

"Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms... I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," she said in the post.

In early March, Thunberg, who spearheaded the "school strike for climate" movement, called for a digital protest so as to avoid large gatherings that could exacerbate the spread of the new coronavirus.

She had invited activists to post photos of themselves with the word #ClimateStrikeOnline every Friday instead of attending demonstrations in the streets.

(With inputs from agencies)