Top 10 world news today: North Korea denounces UK for sanction, Trudeau under political firestorm and more

North Korea denounces UK for sanctions against human rights abusers

North Korea denounced Britain on Saturday for announcing sanctions against two organisations that the British government has said are involved in forced labour, torture and murder in North Korean prison camps. Read more

Canada: Trudeau under political firestorm as parliamentary rivals seize on charity controversy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under pressure on Friday from opposition parties he depends on for support in parliament amid heightening controversy over his family's ties to a charity at the heart of his conflict-of-interest probe. Read more

Cannot afford to shut down economy despite worsening virus outbreak: Iran

Iran said on Saturday that it ''cannot afford'' to shut down its sanction-hit economy despite record-high coronavirus death tolls and rising infections, according to AFP. Read more

Huawei believes it can supply 5G kit to UK despite US sanctions

Chinese telecom company Huawei believes it can still supply 5G kit to the United Kingdom despite the sanctions imposed on it by the United States. Read more

WHO believes 'unknown pneumonia' in Kazakhstan could be COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the "unknown pneumonia" reported in Kazakhstan could be COVID-19. Read more

China threatens to sue think tanks and researchers for alleged leaks

After reports emerged that Chinese government was forcibly sterilizing Uighur women and giving them unwanted abortions in a mission to purge the Muslim minority, the Chinese authorities are now considering to sue the researchers and think tanks who are behind these revelations. Read more

Hong Kong democracts hold primary despite security law warning

Pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong held primary polls on Saturday to choose candidates for upcoming legislative elections despite warnings from government officials that it may be in breach of a new security law imposed by China. Read more

Massive protests in Russia after famous governor's arrest

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through the eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in support of a popular local governor arrested this week for allegedly ordering several murders. Read more

Australia's Victoria state logs another day of high coronavirus infections

Australia's second most-populous state reported one of its highest daily increases in coronavirus infections on Saturday and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as its capital city began its first weekend of a six-week lockdown. Read more

First prayers in Hagia Sophia to be held on July 24, Turkish President Erdogan says

The first prayers in Turkey's Hagia Sophia will be held on July 24, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, after declaring the ancient monument was once again a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum. Read more