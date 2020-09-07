Top 10 world news today: Navalny out of coma, India tests hypersonic missile and more

Russia's opposition figure Navalny now out of medically induced coma

Russia's opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, who was allegedly poisoned using a Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok has come out of the medically induced coma, according to the hospital in Berlin where he is being treated. Read more

India rockets to hypersonic missile club, joins the ranks of US, Russia

India on Monday joined the ranks of the hypersonic missile club by firing an indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV). Read more

European Union chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal deal

EU leader Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday that Britain is legally obliged to respect the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which must form the basis on any future relationship. Read more

EU to impose sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials over recent election

The European Union is set to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials, according to a Reuters report. Read more

Two systems of justice prevail in America, says Kamala Harris

Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Monday that the country has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans. Read more

Want permanent, fair solution to Palestinian issue: Saudi King to Trump

Encouraging the United States' efforts to establish peace in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has told US President Donald Trump that they wanted a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on kingdom's Arab Peace Initiative, proposed in 2002. Read more

Mediterranean crisis: Greece to boost military amid tension with Turkey

Greece will be bolstering its military with new armament programmes, a boost to military personnel and the development of the country's defence industry, the government spokesman said Monday. Read more

Philippines president pardons US marine in transgender killing

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has granted an absolute pardon to a US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman, officials said Monday, drawing condemnation from rights groups. Read more

Watch: Top-seed Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge

Serbian tennis ace and World No 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after striking a female lines official in the throat with a ball. Read more

Protests rage across Hong Kong after delay in local elections

Nearly 300 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy protesters opposed to the postponement of local elections. Read more