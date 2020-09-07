Top 10 world news today: Navalny out of coma, India tests hypersonic missile and more

File photo of Alexei Navalny. Photograph:( AFP )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena.
Russia's opposition figure Navalny now out of medically induced coma
Russia's opposition figure Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, who was allegedly poisoned using a Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok has come out of the medically induced coma, according to the hospital in Berlin where he is being treated. Read more
India rockets to hypersonic missile club, joins the ranks of US, Russia
India on Monday joined the ranks of the hypersonic missile club by firing an indigenously-developed hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV). Read more
European Union chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal deal
EU leader Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday that Britain is legally obliged to respect the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which must form the basis on any future relationship. Read more
EU to impose sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials over recent election
The European Union is set to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials, according to a Reuters report. Read more
Two systems of justice prevail in America, says Kamala Harris
Democratic US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Monday that the country has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans. Read more
Want permanent, fair solution to Palestinian issue: Saudi King to Trump
Encouraging the United States' efforts to establish peace in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has told US President Donald Trump that they wanted a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue based on kingdom's Arab Peace Initiative, proposed in 2002. Read more
Mediterranean crisis: Greece to boost military amid tension with Turkey
Greece will be bolstering its military with new armament programmes, a boost to military personnel and the development of the country's defence industry, the government spokesman said Monday. Read more
Philippines president pardons US marine in transgender killing
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has granted an absolute pardon to a US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman, officials said Monday, drawing condemnation from rights groups. Read more
Watch: Top-seed Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge
Serbian tennis ace and World No 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after striking a female lines official in the throat with a ball. Read more
Protests rage across Hong Kong after delay in local elections
Nearly 300 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy protesters opposed to the postponement of local elections. Read more