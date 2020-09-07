EU to impose sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials over recent election: Report

The European Union is set to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarusian officials, according to a Reuters report.

The list will include Belarus’ interior minister, and will be put out by mid-September, three EU diplomats claimed.

Fresh elections

EU wants fresh elections in Belarus after Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in allegedly disputed elections. He has ruled the country for 26 years.

"We initially agreed on 14 names but many states felt that was not sufficient. We have now reached consensus on another 17," one EU diplomat told Reuters. "These are senior officials responsible for the election, for violence and for the crackdown."

Additionally, EU foreign ministers have given their approval for the sanctions, including travel bands and asset freezes. This was decided last month in Berlin, but with no clear names in sight.

Greece and Cyprus are focused on imposing sanctions on Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean, which is why they are yet to extend their support to sanctions against Belarus.

Consensus needed

The diplomats said that all 27 EU countries must reach a consensus on these sanctions to ensure tough measures against Belarus.

The formal agreement will most likely come on September 21, when the next meeting among foreign ministers takes place. The sanctions, then, would come into effect starting September 22.

Recently, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia imposed sanctions on Belarus in the aftermath of crackdown in the country. EU has kept hush over the names on the list, for people may then be warned, and would then be able to move their assets out of banks.

Even though the interior minister, along with other ministers are expected to be on the list, Lukashenko’s name will not be added.

Germany currently holds the six-month presidency of the EU, and wants to push for more dialogue before sanctions are taken out against Lukashenko.