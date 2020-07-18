Top 10 world news today: Nantes Cathedral fire, Trump breaks White House tradition and more

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Officials said the cathedral's organ was destroyed and its platform could collapse, but added that the damage was not comparable to last year's fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Death toll may be exaggerated: UK government to pause daily updates

Experts said coronavirus patients will be counted in the death toll even if they recover and later have 'a heart attack or were run over by a bus three months later'.

US President Trump says he will not consider making masks mandatory

Asked in an interview on Fox News to be broadcast on Sunday if he would consider a mandate, Trump said: 'No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that.

In Bolivian city, a fake and toxic coronavirus cure proves popular

This rush in the city of Cochabamba comes even after the Bolivian Health Ministry warned of its dangers and said at least five people were poisoned after taking chlorine dioxide in the capital city.

COVID-19: China's western city Urumqi enters 'wartime mode' after reporting 16 cases

State broadcaster CCTV cited unnamed officials as telling a press conference on Saturday that the city had suspended gatherings and ordered communities to restrict visits to other households.

Russia ready to share COVID-19 vaccine technology with other countries

The Gamaleya vaccine has already begun clinical trials on humans at two institutions in Russia.

Trump's White House breaks tradition; moves Bush, Clinton portraits to disused room

It's a White House tradition that the presidents who served most recently get prominent placement in the Grand Foyer so their portraits are seen at events -- but the new portraits are those of presidents who served more than a 100 years ago.

President Rouhani says 35 million Iranians face virus infection

Rouhani's deputy head of communications, Alireza Moezi, said on Twitter hours later that the 25 million in fact refers to "those who have encountered the virus and achieved complete immunity".

BTS 'Army' gather more than $8,000 for Assam flood relief funds

The floods have affected nearly 5,400,000 people and more than 200 hundred wildlife animals in the 30 districts of the state.

Pentagon issues ban on Confederate flag at military bases

Republican President Donald Trump had, however, earlier cited free speech rights in his defense of Americans who fly the Confederate flag.