Top 10 world news today: Myanmar cops file charge to detain Suu Kyi indefinitely, Bitcoin breaches $50,000 for first time, and more

Top 10 world news today: Bitcoins breaches $50,000 mark for the first time, Japan appoints ''Minister of Loneliness" to fight isolation triggered by COVID-19, and more.

Myanmar cops file new charge against Suu Kyi to extend detention indefinitely

Japan appoints 'Minister of Loneliness' to fight pandemic-driven isolation

Iran, Russia begin joint naval drill in Indian Ocean to 'enhance security'

French parliament to vote on anti-extremism bill to bolster ‘secular’ system

Bitcoin rises above $50,000 for the first time ever

Prosecutors seek $13,000 slander fine for Navalny

Sacked for being gay, British soldiers can get their medals back

Icy storm barrels across central US, leaving millions without power

China's debt-trap diplomacy: Kenya offered 'debt repayment holiday'

Watch: Australian PM apologises to women who alleged rape in Parliament