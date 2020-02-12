Top 10 world news today: Hafiz Saeed convicted, US-Taliban talks, Idlib crisis and more

America's intelligence agency CIA spied on several countries including India and Pakistan. The latest report came weeks ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India. Meanwhile, Pakistan court convicted global terrorist Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case on Tuesday.

Here are the top ten stories of the day:

India, Pakistan and several other nations spied on by CIA through Swiss encryption firm

Encrypted messages from several countries were reportedly being read by the CIA for decades, including India, through its secretly-owned Switzerland-based company trusted by governments all over the world to keep the communications of their spies, soldiers and diplomats secret. Read more

Pakistan court convicts 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday convicted UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases. The court sentenced Saeed for five-years and three-months while a fine of Rs 150,000 was also imposed on Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief in each case. Read more

Need some space? NASA has got the job for you

American astronauts are to ascend to the International Space Station – with an eye toward the Moon and Mars – as NASA announced that applications are being accepted from March 2 to 31 for the next class of Artemis Generation astronauts. Finalisation of candidates is to be completed by the middle of 2021. Read more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to work with Goldman Sachs

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly entering talks with controversial banking giant Goldman Sachs. The alleged negotiations between Sachs and the British royals could earn the latter upwards of £1billion in corporate deals. Read more

US-Taliban breakthrough appears closer as Afghan President Ghani reports progress

The US and the Taliban appeared closer Wednesday to sealing a deal for an American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported "notable progress" in negotiations and a senior Taliban official said violence could be slashed in the coming days. Read more

Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection

An Iranian woman has died of a suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources. Read more

Indonesia bans 600 nationals from returning home due to connections with ISIS

In a bold move, Indonesia has barred the return of more than 600 of its citizens as they are believed to be fighters of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Read more

Kremlin accuses Turkey of failing to 'neutralise terrorists' in Idlib

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Turkey of failing to "neutralise terrorists" in Syria's last rebel bastion Idlib as tensions escalate with Ankara over the protracted conflict. Read more

Google goes to court over EU antitrust fines

Google is seeking to overturn the first of three hefty European Union antitrust fines at Europe's second-highest court in a landmark case that could determine how EU enforcers take on US tech giants for abuse of market power. Read more

Recurring radio signals heard from space after 16 days: Study

Scientists have observed a mysterious space signal deep from space which has been repeating in a 16-day cycle.

The findings are included in the pre-print of a paper on arXiv. Read more



