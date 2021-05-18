Top 10 world news today: Fatalities in Israel-Gaza conflict increase, Hong Kong shuts office in Taiwan, and more

Top 10 world news today: In our daily evening newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of the day from multiple beats. Today, the Israeli-Gaza conflict showed signs of easing with no fatalities reported for the first time. But that peace was only short-lived, for new fatalities were reported in both the territories as rockets from both the territories continue to plague the skies. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden urged both the countries to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible. But Israel has vowed to pursue Hamas in a bid to eliminate all targets. In Taiwan, a new storm is brewing - the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong had to shut its office in Taiwan due to the ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan. At the end of this letter we have an artificially intelligent surprise! Please do scroll. If you wish to read the full story, please click on the headline.

Israel-Gaza conflict: No fresh casualties reported, rocket attacks continue

Fighting between Israel and Hamas seemed to ease slightly on Tuesday after no fatalities were reported in Gaza for the first time since May 10.

Hong Kong suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan

Hong Kong government on Tuesday suspended operations at its representative office in Taiwan in a sign of escalating diplomatic tensions between the global financial hub and the democratically ruled island that Beijing claims.

Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol border after thousands break in

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave amid heightened diplomatic tensions, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Tuesday.

Belarus shuts independent news site after raids on offices

Belarus has shut country's largest independent news outlet after raid on its offices. This is being seen as a widening crackdown in the wake of historic opposition protests last year.

Germany: Antitrust probe opened into Amazon using tougher law

Germany's competition authority has opened inquiry into retail giant Amazon over potential 'anti-competitive practices'. The inquiry has been opened using a new law that gives regulators more teeth to control big t ech companies.

Five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants killed in raid: Malaysian police

Malaysian police said on Tuesday five suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf militant group were killed in a shootout in the state of Sabah on the Malaysian portion of Borneo, state news agency Bernama reported.

Canadian care homes failed to report Covid outbreaks, killing 192 patients: Report

An investigation from Canada sheds light on how quickly and mercilessly the virus can take hold of a place if left unchecked.

Humans don't stand a chance against artificial intelligence. A Nobel-winning scientist explains why

During the pandemic rush hour, many have seemed to forget the larger foe lurking in the shadows - artificial intelligence.

China skyscraper wobbles, spreads panic in downtown Shenzhen

One of China's tallest skyscrapers was evacuated on Tuesday after it began to shake, sending panicked shoppers scampering to safety in the southern city of Shenzhen.

