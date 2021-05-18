Israel-Gaza conflict: No fresh casualties reported, rocket attacks continue unabated

Fighting between Israel and Hamas seemed to ease slightly on Tuesday after no fatalities were reported in Gaza for the first time since May 10. Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas forces has led to the deaths of 212 Palestinians. This includes 61 children and 36 women, according to data from Gaza’s health ministry.

In Israel, ten people including two children have been killed in rockets coming in from Palestine so far. No casualties were reported on their side on Tuesday.

Israel seems to be in no hurry to announce a ceasefire and has vowed to continue attacks against the armed groups Hamas as well as Islamic Jihad. Even though no fatalities were reported today, rocket attacks continue to rock both the territories.

On Monday, United States President Joe Biden urged both the sides to embrace a ceasefire, a call that has not been taken very seriously so far. World powers have urged for both the sides to end the conflict and to embrace a ceasefire to end what is been dubbed as the most deadly conflict in years.

Israeli military was cited by Reuters as claiming that its troops recently shot dead a Palestinian who charged at them with a gun and improvised explosives in West Bank. Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, and reportedly said that Israel has the right to defend itself against rocket attacks, but also urged them to protect civialians.

Brigadier-General Hidai Zilberman of the Israeli military said that their forces would continue to operate in Gaza as per a target list devised for the next 24 hours.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is not talking about a ceasefire. We're focussed on the firing," Zilberman told Army Radio.

