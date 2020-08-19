Top 10 world news today: EU on Belarus crisis, Norway expels Russian diplomat, and more

EU calls for 'resolute and concerted' action in Belarus to end crisis

European Union leaders held an emergency video summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Belarus.

Norway expels Russian diplomat over suspected espionage

The authorities didn't provide any information about the man while informing that he was suspected of "harming vital national interests".

In pics: Michelle Obama to Sanders - Top speakers at US Democratic Convention

The Democratic Party presented a parade of passionate speakers making the case for electing Joe Biden president of the United States, a virtual convention to formally nominate him as the party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.

Lukashenko orders interior ministry to end unrest in Minsk, sanctions more border protection

Protests across the country erupted after he won the presidential election, which the opponents believe is rigged.

China, US to double number of flights, says US Transportation Department

The world’s two biggest economies had stopped flights and then slowly restarted operation due to the coronavirus pandemic

Japanese carrier officers arrested in Mauritius amid oil spill

The Japanese company issued a statement on Wednesday after two people were arrested overnight in Mauritius

Pope calls for social justice and vaccines for all

"It would be sad if this vaccine were to become the property of this nation or another, rather than universal and for all."

Lebanon's top Sunni cleric urges international investigation into blast

At least 179 people were killed and 300,000 left effectively homeless when massive amounts of highly explosive material stored unsafely for years detonated early this month

Amid food shortage, North Korea's Kim Jong Un orders citizens to give up dogs for meat

The North Korean dictator has even ordered a ban on petting dogs as he thinks it is a symbol of "western decadence."

Mali soldiers promise elections after coup condemned abroad

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved parliament late on Tuesday hours after the mutineers detained him at gunpoint