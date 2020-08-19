Japanese carrier's officers arrested in Mauritius amid oil spillage

The owner of the bulk carrier which ran in aground in Mauritius and is currently causing an oil spill in one of the world’s most pristine environments, Nagashiki Shipping on Wednesday claimed that it is awaiting judicial decisions on the arrest of two ship officers.

The Japanese company issued a statement on Wednesday after two people were arrested overnight in Mauritius. One of them was the captain of the carrier, MV Wakashio, and the other an officer.

"Endangering safe navigation"

They were both arrested on charges of endangering safe navigation.

No further details of the operation underway were provided, but the company added that they would support the crew and families of the arrested.

"We sincerely apologise for causing a great deal of inconvenience to everyone involved, including everyone in Mauritius, due to this grounding accident and oil spill," the statement read.

On July 25, the MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean, after which it started spilling oil on August 6. Due to this, the government of Mauritius had to announce an environmental emergency.

The spread is pertinent because it affects a vast area of endangered corals. It could in turn cause the death of fishes and other aquatic life in what is being termed the country’s worst ecological disaster.

Emergency crews had removed most of the ship’s remaining oil before it split into two on Saturday.

The ship’s removal from the ocean is bound to take months.