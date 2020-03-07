Top 10 world news today: Erdogan on migrants, Iran army member killed in Syria & more!

Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria, Stop migrants crossing in Aegean Sea Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena.
Stop migrants crossing in Aegean Sea: Erdogan to Turkey coastguard
As Greece faced fresh violence on its borders on Saturday, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea. Read More
US Congress report faults Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing for 737 Max crashes
In a 13-page report, a US congressional committee said Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and Boeing missed "multiple red flags and clear data points”. Read More
Melania Trump tweets about White House tennis pavilion as US battles coronavirus
US First lady Melania Trump shared with her social media followers the status on the construction of a new White House tennis pavilion. Read More
Tourism industry across the world takes a hit as COVID-19 spreads more widely
The global tourism industry is the worst affected due to COVID-19 as the breakout of coronavirus has turned businesses upside down. Read More
Senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria: Report
A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Farhad Dabirian, was "martyred" in Syria on Friday, Fars news agency reported, without giving details of how he died. Read More
Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the country's first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday. Read More
Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay
Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Read More
Trump replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker
President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump defender during the Democratic impeachment drive. Read More
Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: Report
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Read More
Coronavirus may cause $61 million loss to Pakistan: ADB
Cash strapped Pakistan may face losses up to $ 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the ADB has said in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak. Read More