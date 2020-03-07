Top 10 world news today: Erdogan on migrants, Iran army member killed in Syria & more!

Stop migrants crossing in Aegean Sea: Erdogan to Turkey coastguard

As Greece faced fresh violence on its borders on Saturday, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea. Read More

US Congress report faults Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing for 737 Max crashes

In a 13-page report, a US congressional committee said Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) and Boeing missed "multiple red flags and clear data points”. Read More

Melania Trump tweets about White House tennis pavilion as US battles coronavirus

US First lady Melania Trump shared with her social media followers the status on the construction of a new White House tennis pavilion. Read More

Tourism industry across the world takes a hit as COVID-19 spreads more widely

The global tourism industry is the worst affected due to COVID-19 as the breakout of coronavirus has turned businesses upside down. Read More

Senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in Syria: Report

A senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Farhad Dabirian, was "martyred" in Syria on Friday, Fars news agency reported, without giving details of how he died. Read More

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the country's first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday. Read More

Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Read More

Trump replaces acting chief of staff Mulvaney with North Carolina lawmaker

President Donald Trump parted ways on Friday with acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and replaced him with conservative lawmaker and close ally Mark Meadows, who was a strong Trump defender during the Democratic impeachment drive. Read More

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: Report

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Read More

Coronavirus may cause $61 million loss to Pakistan: ADB

Cash strapped Pakistan may face losses up to $ 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the ADB has said in its assessment report on the impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak. Read More