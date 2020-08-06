Top 10 world news today: AstraZeneca's China deal, Macron on Beirut explosions, and more

Over 2,500 YouTube channels linked to China removed

The tech giant said in between April and June, the channels were removed 'as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to China'.

AstraZeneca signs first deal with Chinese firm to produce COVID-19 vaccine

AZD1222, that is jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford Univesity, is one of the frontrunners in COVID-19 vaccine race

Bill Gates warns climate change crisis could be worse than COVID-19 pandemic

He said: "By 2060, climate change could be just as deadly as COVID-19, and by 2100 it could be five times as deadly."

200-year-old Italian statue damaged after a tourist poses for photograph

The incident took place on July 31 at the Gipsoteca Antonio Canova museum located in Possagno, Italy.

China: Vaccine tycoon has world's fastest growing fortune

In July alone, his net worth more than doubled, which is the fastest among the world's 500 richest people, and jumped by $14.3 billion in 2019

Will pitch 'new political deal' to Lebanon leadership, says Macron in Beirut

Macron inspected the 460 feet wide crater caused by the blast and visited the devastated pharmacy as people converged on the French president on all sides asking for help.

Amid tensions with Trump administration, TikTok to set up European data centre in Ireland

TikTok expects the Ireland data centre to be operational by 2022.

Lebanon government gives committee four days to investigate Beirut blasts, Macron arrives in Beirut

Authorities had said on Wednesday that at least 300,000 were left homeless due to the blasts with estimated damage to property worth $3 billion to $5 billion.

Innocent man released in China after record 27 years in prison

Zhang Yuhuan, a villager from the county of Jinxian in the provincial capital of Nanchang, was arrested 9,778 days ago on the charge of murdering two boys.

Amid tensions over Huawei, Chinese court sentences Canadian national to death

Canada's relations with China has been on the boil ever since authorities arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant in December 2018.