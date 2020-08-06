Will pitch 'new political deal' to Lebanon leadership, says Macron in Beirut

After the Lebanon government gave investigators four days to probe the Beirut blasts, French President Macron who arrived in the country's capital on Thursday said that he will pitch "new political deal" to the Lebanon leadership.

Watch:

Lebanon will continue to sink without reforms, the French president asserted, while stating that he backed coordinated international relief for blast-hit Beirut.

"I want to organise European cooperation and more broadly international cooperation," he said as he surveyed the blast site.

"We know the crisis places historic responsibility on the leaders. It is a political, moral, economic and financial crisis, he said, adding,"this visit is also an opportunity for frank dialogue and a demanding one with the political leaders and Lebanese institutions."

The French president visited the blast site on Thursday as rescue operations continue two days after the horrific explosion in which at least 137 people have died and thousands injured. The blast reportedly occurred after ammonium nitrate dumped in a warehouse caught fire triggering to a huge blast.

Macron inspected the 460 feet wide crater caused by the blast and visited the devastated pharmacy as people converged on the French president on all sides asking for help.