Top 10 world news today: Afghanistan bombing, Joe Biden's record spending, and more

Trump's loss: Joe Biden breaks television spending record week before US Election 2020

As per data revealed by the Advertising Analytics, the former VP has spent more than $582 million on television advertising.

Turkish President Erdogan says French counterpart Macron needs 'mental checks'

Macron's proposal to defend his country's secular values against radical Islam has angered the Turkish government, adding to a growing list of disputes between the French leader and Erdogan.

US allies welcome Israel-Sudan peace deal, Palestinians cry foul

Iran, which has been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and remains on the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, said Sudan had paid a "shameful" price to be removed from the "phony" blacklist.

At least 10 killed as bomb rocks Afghan education centre

The attack happened late afternoon at the centre, which offers training and courses for students in higher education in a western district of Kabul.

UK pub bans Rishi Sunak for life after he voted against free school meals

The owner also announced that he will be delivering at least 100 freshly cooked hot meals to three food banks to help locals amid a pandemic.

China will consider not recognizing British-issued Hong Kong passports: Zhao Lijian

This is being seen as a retaliation of the United Kingdom's decision — that was announced in May — to open a corridor for the documented people to gain citizenship in the UK.

Trump to vote in person in Florida before hitting campaign trail

United States President Donald Trump will vote in person in West Palm Beach, Florida, before holding campaign rallies in the three swing states of North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits

Europe reported 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, as many Southern European countries this week reported their highest number of cases in a single day.

Facebook's Zuckerberg, Twitter's Dorsey to testify before US Senate panel after US election

The two bosses of the social media giants have been subpoenaed over the allegations of taking the decision to block stories that made claims about the Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

US to deploy coast guard to tackle China's 'illegal' fishing in South China Sea

US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien accused China of "Illegal" and "unregulated" fishing as well as "harassment" of fishing boats from regional countries.