Turkish President Erdogan says French counterpart Macron needs 'mental checks'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday slammed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, over his policies toward Muslims, saying he needed "mental checks."

Macron's proposal to defend his country's secular values against radical Islam has angered the Turkish government, adding to a growing list of disputes between the French leader and Erdogan.

To this end, Erdogan said in a televised address: "What can one say about a head of state who treats millions of members from different faith groups this way: first of all, have mental checks."

The French president this month described Islam as a religion "in crisis" worldwide and said the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

Macron also announced stricter oversight of schooling and better control over foreign funding of mosques.