China will consider not recognizing British-issued Hong Kong passports: Zhao Lijian

China's foreign ministry has claimed that the country may decide to not recognise the British-issued passports for the Hong Kong residents.

The statement was issued by the ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian who said that the United Kingdom has gone back on its promises and has played up the issue of the British National (Overseas) passports — also known as the BNO passports.

“The British side violated its promises, insisted on going its own way and repeatedly played up the issue of BNO Passports,” Zhao told reporters at a briefing.

This is being seen as a retaliation of the United Kingdom's decision — that was announced in May — to open a corridor for the documented people to gain citizenship in the UK.

“As the British side violated its commitment first, China will consider not recognizing the BNO Passport as a valid travel document, and reserves the right to take further measures,” he added.

After the announcement was made by the British government, thousands of Hong Kongers had renewed and applied for the BNO passports, which coincided with the controversial new security bill passed in Hong Kong by China.

As a result of this opportunity, more than 300,000 Hong Kong residents now hold BNO passports (out of a population of 7 million), which is more than double of the number from four years ago, as per the UK data.

The BNO passport allows Hong Kong citizens to prove their identities and then immediately apply for working and/or studying in the UK, later leading up to citizenship. The only catch in this scheme is that the candidates should have means to support themselves for the first six months, as they will not be entitled to public support.