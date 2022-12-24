Top 10 world news: Taliban ban women from working in NGOs, fire at Russia's nursing home kills 22, and more 

At least five people were killed and 35 others were injured on Saturday (December 24) by a Russian missile strike in Kherson. In other news, the Taliban-run government of Afghanistan on Saturday banned female employees from working in any foreign and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Finally, at least 22 were killed when a fire ripped through a private care home for older people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Taking to Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and shared pictures of the shelling. "Social networks will most likely mark these photos as 'sensitive content'. But this is not sensitive content – it is the real life of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Economy ministry's spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib confirmed the letter in which it was stated that female employees are not permitted to work in NGOs until further notice because few employees have failed to adhere to the Islamic dress code for women, as interpreted by the Afghan administration.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing criticism for an awkward conversation with a man during his volunteer work at a soup kitchen in London on Friday.

While serving breakfast to people at a shelter, run by the Passage, a man asked Sunak, "Are you sorting the economy out?" Sunak then said that is "exactly what I'm trying to do".

The investigative committee said on Telegram: "A fire broke out overnight in a private property used as an illegal nursing home." It added that "the death toll has risen to 22" as previous reports mentioned that 20 were killed.

A feature which promoted safety resources, including suicide prevention hotlines, to users searching for certain content was restored by Twitter Inc after it faced heat over its removal from consumer safety groups and few users, Reuters reported.

The death sentence appeal made by one of the protesters was accepted by the Supreme Court in Iran while declining the appeal of another, the judiciary stated on Saturday.

Initially, the Court had stated that appeals made by both the protesters have been accepted, however, later the judiciary's Mizan news agency, in a statement, said, "The public relations of the Supreme Court of Iran has corrected its news: 'The appeal of Mohammad Qabadloo has not been accepted/the ruling has been confirmed. Saman Seydi's appeal has been accepted by the Supreme Court."

At least 11 people have been killed in ongoing clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's Darfur.

The clashes began on Wednesday between Arab herders and the Daju minority and other non-arab groups, AFP reported.

In the backdrop of the Chinese government's accelerated unwinding of tough Covid-19 rules which had stunted economic growth, Hong Kong is planning to re-open its borders with Beijing from mid-January, said city Chief Executive John Lee on Saturday. While addressing a press meet at the Hong Kong airport after returning from a trip to China, Lee said that the city will "gradually, orderly, and fully" be re-opened so that the border can attain normalcy like it was before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Watch | Gravitas Plus | Explained: China's deadliest Wuhan Virus wave