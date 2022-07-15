Top 10 world news: Sri Lanka's acting president says he would limit powers of future leaders, and more

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as acting president of Sri Lanka, on Friday assured that he would reintroduce the 19th Amendment to the Constitution to clip extraordinary powers of future Presidents. Praising the work of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), Jinping said the group had made "great progress" in reform and development.

Sri Lanka's acting president says he would limit powers of future leaders

Wickremesinghe, who was the Prime Minister, was appointed as acting President as Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country amidst public protests, announced his resignation on Thursday.

UK PM election LIVE: Candidates take part in Conservative Party online debate

Five candidates are now in the ring to take a shot at the top post in the UK. The remaining candidates are Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Morduant.

Chinese state media hails strides made by Xinjiang as Jinping visits it first time since crackdown

During a trip to the city of Shihezi in the region's north, Jinping received rapturous applause from residents in traditional clothing and he could be seen speaking to students and local officials in state media footage.

Amid criticism and tensions over oil, Biden to meet with the Saudi Crown Prince

On Friday, US President Joe Biden will visit Saudi Arabia to discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation as part of a mission to rebuild US relations with a nation he once vowed to make a "pariah" on the international stage.

Facebook to allow upto five accounts on a single profile; Zuckerberg attempts to drum up user numbers

Meta, more colloquially known as Facebook is looking for avenues to generate new user numbers. In a related attempt, the social media platform is testing a feature that will allow individuals to create multiple profiles from a single account.

US House passes amendment to exempt India under CAATSA over Russian S-400 missile deal

In a major shot in the arm of India over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system, the US House of Committee has passed a legislative amendment through voice vote that exempts New Delhi from the punitive CAATSA sanctions.

What is the technology that can act as deciding factor in Twitter-Musk lawsuit?

With the lawsuit between social media giant Twitter and billionaire Elon Musk heating up, experts believe that the technology that can act as deciding factor in the battle is bots.

US Secret Service agents erased texts sent on Jan 6 riots after oversight body requested: Watchdog

A government watchdog has claimed that the US Secret Service, which is mandated to protect the president, erased their agents’ text messages sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, after the agency’s oversight body requested to review the agents’ response to the January 6 Capitol riot, reports CNN.

US FDA approves new eye drops that can replace spectacles and fix near-vision

This drug is called Vuity and it claims to improve age-related near-vision. As per an Express.co.uk report, the eye drops need to be applied once every six hours and starts working within 15 minutes of application.

COVID-19 pandemic led to a 'child health crisis', millions went without basic immunisation: Unicef

As the pandemic's aftereffects continue to affect health care internationally, recently released data by Unicef and the World Health Organization, points to the detrimental effect the pandemic had on children.

Copper nosedives to its 20-month low; expected to tumble even more

Amid recession fears and a weak Chinese market, Copper has nosedived to its lowest level in the last twenty months. The important red-metal element, used in almost everything from automobiles to smartphones to wires to home appliances has dropped below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since November 2020.