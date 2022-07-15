Sri Lanka crisis live: Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns, jubilations on the streets

highlights

After weeks of agitation, the Sri Lankan protesters finally got what they wanted—the resignation of embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. According to AFP news agency, the parliamentary speaker's office said Rajapaksa had emailed his resignation and it would be examined before a formal announcement -- expected on Friday -- is made.

Gotabaya submitted his resignation late Thursday after arriving in Singapore from the Maldives, where he initially fled after demonstrators ransacked his palace at the weekend.