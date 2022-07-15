Sri Lanka crisis live: Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns, jubilations on the streets

Sri Lankans rejoice Photograph: AFP
After weeks of agitation, the Sri Lankan protesters finally got what they wanted—the resignation of embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa. According to AFP news agency, the parliamentary speaker's office said Rajapaksa had emailed his resignation and it would be examined before a formal announcement -- expected on Friday -- is made.
Gotabaya submitted his resignation late Thursday after arriving in Singapore from the Maldives, where he initially fled after demonstrators ransacked his palace at the weekend.
Now that Gotabaya has resigned, the speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament will call the assembly to order, and its 225 members will vote to choose a new president, most likely the following week.
News that Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday led to jubilation in the commercial capital Colombo where protesters massed outside the presidential secretariat.
Crowds set off firecrackers, shouted slogans and danced ecstatically at the Gota Go Gama protest site, named mockingly after Rajapaksa's first name.
The IMF hopes unrest in Sri Lanka will be resolved soon so that aid talks that were interrupted can resume, a fund spokesman said Thursday.
"We are, of course, deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis of impact on the Sri Lankan people and particularly the poor and the vulnerable groups," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
Sri Lankans waited Friday for a formal announcement confirming their president had resigned after he fled to Singapore to escape anti-government protests triggered by his country's dire economic crisis.
